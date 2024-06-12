ADVERTISEMENT

Polar studies centre of Mahatma Gandhi University joins University of the Arctic

Published - June 12, 2024 06:23 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

UArctic, a network comprising universities, colleges, and organisations dedicated to advancing education and research in the Arctic region, welcomed 16 new members this year

The Hindu Bureau

The International Centre for Polar Studies (ICPS) at Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Kottayam, has become a member of the University of the Arctic (UArctic), an international cooperative network based in the Circumpolar Arctic region.

An official statement on Wednesday said the decision to accept the ICPS as a member university was made during the 5th UArctic Assembly Meeting held in Bodø, Norway. UArctic, a network comprising universities, colleges, and organisations dedicated to advancing education and research in the Arctic region, welcomed 16 new members this year.

Other members

Of this, five are from the Arctic countries and 11 are from non-Arctic countries. MGU secured its place among the non-polar section, alongside universities such as Liverpool, Hull, Westminster, and Stirling, as well as the Royal College of Art from the United Kingdom. Currently, there are only four members from India, including Indian Maritime University in Chennai.

The ICPS, established in 2022, is a collaborative effort of the School of Environmental Sciences, the School of International Relations and Politics, and the Inter-University Centre for Social Science Research and Extension at Mahatma Gandhi University.

