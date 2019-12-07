‘Point of call’ status still eludes KIAL

Despite the huge potential of Kannur International Airport Limited (KIAL) to boost industries and tourism in north Malabar and adjoining regions, the Central government’s decision not to grant it ‘point of call’ status is seen as a major obstacle to its development.

Though the airport will complete one year of operations on December 9, foreign airlines are still unable to operate from Kannur because of the lack of ‘point of call’ status.

According to V. Thulasidas, Managing Director, KIAL, there are about 16 international airlines that have shown interest in operating from KIAL.

“The decision of the Central government not to allow international airlines to operate from here is a huge setback,” said C. Jayachandran, president, Kerala Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He claimed that there was no other airport in the country where so many international airlines had expressed interest in operating services. However, not permitting them to operate services would go against the interest of passengers and development of the region, he added. He also alleged that Indian airline carriers had used the opportunity to collect exorbitant fares from passengers. Many were opting for other airports and means of transport because of the steep hike in ticket fares, he added.

Former president of North Malabar Chamber of Commerce C.V. Deepak said more flights would boost industries and tourism in the region. He said companies were ready to invest here and there were huge possibilities for export of goods and services.

The connectivity with Europe, South Asia and West Asia would boost various sectors. The setting up of the proposed Cargo complex was the need of the hour, he noted. The service of cargo carriers would bring huge profits to KIAL, he said.

It has also been pointed out that if there is a Haj embarkation point at the airport, it would be beneficial to Haj pilgrims in the region.

Tourism sector

In the tourism sector, the number of foreign tourists visiting Kannur has seen a rise. According to statistics, while 5,123 foreign tourists visited the region in 2017, the number increased to 5,763 in 2018, and until June 2019, the number of tourists who arrived here was pegged at 3,676. Domestic tourism sector has also seen an increase in the number of visitors. “While 6,95,655 tourists visited Kannur in 2017, the number increased to 7,68,038 in 2018, and by June 2019, the number had already reached 46,8867,” said Jitheesh Jose, secretary, District Tourism Promotion Council.

He said with the government investing ₹750 crore for the development of the tourism sector in the region, international air connectivity would boost tourist arrivals in north Malabar.