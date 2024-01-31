GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Poetry should be cultivated through dialogues, debates: Les Wicks 

January 31, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Thrissur

Mini Muringatheri
Les Wicks

Les Wicks | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

Les Wicks, Australian poet, publisher, and editor is of the opinion that poetry should be cultivated through dialogues and debates. He was speaking on the sidelines of the International Literature Festival of Kerala here on Wednesday.

“Dissent, disagreement and questioning are the essence of a dynamic society. I do travel a lot and actively participates in literature festivals worldwide. I am astonished by the brave youth, who are just going to make the world better,” said Wicks.

The political swing towards the right-wing is universal. I just have an optimistic view about the world, what it will be or what it can be, added Wicks, who has published more than 15 books of poetry. His poems have been translated to 14 languages in 29 counties.

Wicks writes in a soulful language, finds delight in the unpolluted identity of humans. His poems express his strong desire to hope and a willingness to capture the good and beautiful amidst the damned.

With a lifetime devoted to the arts and poetry, Wicks established a publishing venture called Muse. He has been a catalyst for forming the Poets Union, a community of poets. Muse focusses on poetry outreach projects.

Expressing his concerns over the increasing impact of artificial intelligence in human life, he said language itself has been devalued under its dominance. It leads to erosion of human values.

