Poetry camp in Alappuzha

August 02, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A two-day poetry camp titled ‘Mazha’ will be organised under the aegis of Sanjeevanam Samskarika Samithi at S.L. Puram Gandhi Smaraka Grama Seva Kendram in Alappuzha on August 5 and 6. It will be inaugurated by poet Vayalar Sarath Chandra Varma at 10 a.m. on August 5. Poet Kureepuzha Sreekumar will present the first edition of the Sanjeevanam Poetry Award on August 6 at 3.30 p.m. The collective was formed in memory of O.S. Sanjeev, Malayalam department lecturer, Sree Narayana College, Cherthala.

