HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Poetry camp concludes

August 06, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day poetry camp titled ‘Mazha’ organised under the aegis of Sanjeevanam Samskarika Samithi at S.L. Puram Gandhi Smaraka Gramaseva Centre concluded on Sunday. A.M. Ariff, MP, presented the first edition of the Sanjeevanam Poetry Award to Malappuram native Afnan Kidangayam. The award carries a purse of ₹10,000, a citation, and a plaque. The collective was formed in memory of Sree Narayana College, Cherthala Malayalam department lecturer O.S. Sanjeev. Organising committee convener T.R. Ratheesh presided.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.