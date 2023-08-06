Poetry camp concludes

August 06, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A two-day poetry camp titled ‘Mazha’ organised under the aegis of Sanjeevanam Samskarika Samithi at S.L. Puram Gandhi Smaraka Gramaseva Centre concluded on Sunday. A.M. Ariff, MP, presented the first edition of the Sanjeevanam Poetry Award to Malappuram native Afnan Kidangayam. The award carries a purse of ₹10,000, a citation, and a plaque. The collective was formed in memory of Sree Narayana College, Cherthala Malayalam department lecturer O.S. Sanjeev. Organising committee convener T.R. Ratheesh presided.