Poet Ramesan Nair dead

S. Ramesan Nair, poet and lyricist, died here on Friday.

He was 73. Mr. Nair was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here after he tested positive for COVID-19. He had penned nearly 500 songs. The poet is survived by his wife, P. Rema, and son Manu Ramesan, who is a music director.

Mr. Nair started writing songs for Malayalam films with the movie Pathamudayam, released in 1985. Some of his popular songs included Neeyen Kinavo, O Priye, Oru Rajamalli Viriyunna Pole, Kiliye Kiliye, Ambadi Payyukal Meyum. He had also penned several devotional songs.

He won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi award for lifetime achievement in 2010. The collection of poems titled Gurupowrnami won the Kendra Sahitya Akademi award in 2018. The poet had also translated Tirukkural and Chilapathikaram into Malayalam. Mr. Nair had worked as sub-editor in the State Languages Institute, Kerala, and as producer in All India Radio.