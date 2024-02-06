Kerala Budget 2024: Poet lauds govt. for allocation towards cultural complex

February 06, 2024 12:44 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - KOCHI

Poet Balachandran Chullikad has praised the government for allocating ₹5 crore towards setting up a cultural complex in Kochi in the State Budget.

He recalled that he had submitted two requests, including the setting up of a cultural complex and training for children to read and write Malayalam without errors, before Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the occasion of the Navakerala Sadas public outreach programme of the government.

“Happy to hear that the Budget has earmarked ₹5 crore for the cultural complex project,” he said while participating in a discussion on ‘Kali’ penned by noted playwright C.N. Sreekantan Nair here on Monday.