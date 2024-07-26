ADVERTISEMENT

Poet Attoor Ravi Varma remembered 

Updated - July 26, 2024 09:18 pm IST

Published - July 26, 2024 09:13 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Sahitya Akademi president K. Satchidanandan with writers B. Jeyamohan and Sampurna Chattarji at the Remembrance Talk event organised to commemorate poet Attoor Ravi Varma at Akademi hall in Thrissur on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.K. Najeeb

Eminent poet, translator and teacher Attoor Ravi Varma was remembered by his readers, students, colleagues and friends on his firth death anniversary at a function held in Kerala Sahitya Akademi hall on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Organised by the Attoor Ravi Varma Trust, the programme initiated a Remembrance Talk series on new trends in poetry and translation. The trust is planning to take up activities to support students and readers of poetry. It will conduct workshops, publishing, poetry festivals and fellowships.

Addressing the function, eminent writer B. Jeyamohan recalled his association with Attoor. “He was a minimalist poet. He wrote mostly about mundane experiences without much decoration.”

Indian-English poet and translator Sampurna Chattarji delivered the first Attoor Remembrance Talk on ‘Pleasure and Challenges of Translating Poetry.’

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kerala Sahitya Akademi president K. Satchidanandan presided over the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US