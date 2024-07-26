GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Poet Attoor Ravi Varma remembered 

Updated - July 26, 2024 09:18 pm IST

Published - July 26, 2024 09:13 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Sahitya Akademi president K. Satchidanandan with writers B. Jeyamohan and Sampurna Chattarji at the Remembrance Talk event organised to commemorate poet Attoor Ravi Varma at Akademi hall in Thrissur on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.K. Najeeb

Eminent poet, translator and teacher Attoor Ravi Varma was remembered by his readers, students, colleagues and friends on his firth death anniversary at a function held in Kerala Sahitya Akademi hall on Friday.

Organised by the Attoor Ravi Varma Trust, the programme initiated a Remembrance Talk series on new trends in poetry and translation. The trust is planning to take up activities to support students and readers of poetry. It will conduct workshops, publishing, poetry festivals and fellowships.

Addressing the function, eminent writer B. Jeyamohan recalled his association with Attoor. “He was a minimalist poet. He wrote mostly about mundane experiences without much decoration.”

Indian-English poet and translator Sampurna Chattarji delivered the first Attoor Remembrance Talk on ‘Pleasure and Challenges of Translating Poetry.’

Kerala Sahitya Akademi president K. Satchidanandan presided over the function.

