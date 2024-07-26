Poet Attoor Ravi Varma remembered 

Eminent poet, translator and teacher Attoor Ravi Varma was remembered by his readers, students, colleagues and friends on his firth death anniversary at a function held in Kerala Sahitya Akademi hall on Friday.

Organised by the Attoor Ravi Varma Trust, the programme initiated a Remembrance Talk series on new trends in poetry and translation. The trust is planning to take up activities to support students and readers of poetry. It will conduct workshops, publishing, poetry festivals and fellowships.

Addressing the function, eminent writer B. Jeyamohan recalled his association with Attoor. “He was a minimalist poet. He wrote mostly about mundane experiences without much decoration.”

Indian-English poet and translator Sampurna Chattarji delivered the first Attoor Remembrance Talk on ‘Pleasure and Challenges of Translating Poetry.’

Kerala Sahitya Akademi president K. Satchidanandan presided over the function.