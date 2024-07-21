Poet Ambalapuzha Gopakumar passes away

Poet, historian, and orator Ambalapuzha Gopakumar died on Sunday. He was 80.

Gopakumar, a former head of the Malayalam department of Sanatana Dharma (SD) College, Alappuzha, had over 10 poetry collections and several prose works to his credit. He was known for his in-depth knowledge of the Ambalappuzha Sree Krishnaswami Temple.

Gopakumar had held the position of the president of the Temple Development Trust and served as the editor of the spiritual magazine Sreevalsam

He received numerous accolades including the Kerala State Balasahitya Institute award, Venmani award, Janmashtami award, and so on.

His cremation will held at Ambalappuzha at 2 p.m. on Monday. He is survived by his wife G. Vijayalakshmi and two sons- Devanarayanan and Krishnagopalan.

