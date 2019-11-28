POCSO: Drive to create awareness

‘Kunje Ninakkai,’ a POCSO (Protection of Children form Sexual Offences) Act awareness campaign by the Kerala Police, with an objective of curbing violence against children, began here on Thursday.

Inaugurating the programme, State Police Chief Loknath Behera said everyone had the responsibility to prevent atrocities against children.

“The objective of the campaign is to make the State child abuse-free. According to UNICEF, Kerala has the potential to become child abuse-free. The increasing cases of child abuse in Thrissur, the cultural capital of the State, is causing concern. That’s why the campaign was started from here,” he said.

The campaign will be extended to other districts too. “Violence against children is a crime more serious than murder, he said. The message of the campaign will be propagated at the venues of the ongoing State School Festival in Kasaragod too,” he added.

Cultural programmes

In addition to Mr. Behera, the function, held at Thekkinkadu maidan was attended by Thiruvananthapuram Crime IG S. Sreejith, Thrissur Range DIG S. Surendran, City Police Commissioner Yathish Chandra, Thrissur Rurual Police Chief K.P. Vijaykumaran and other senior police officers. Students and teachers from various schools and colleges too participated. Earlier, the Mr. Behera led an awareness cycle rally held in the Swaraj Round.

The senior police officers too joined him.

Midhun Palakkad performed Chakyar Koothu to spread awareness on POCSO Act. Students of Sakthan Thampuran College of Mathematics and Arts performed a dance drama ‘Ma Nishada,’ reflecting the contemporary social realities. Students of St. Mary’s College staged a flash mob. In the coming three days, awareness programmes will be held across the State.

17-minute video

The Kerala Police have released a 17-minute video, which explains the rules, penalties, and possible interventions of POCSO Act. Painting exhibitions, cycle rally, flash mob, street play, and awareness classes will be held as part of the campaign. Schools, bus stops, and other public places will be the venues of the awareness programme.

The awareness programme that has been targeting parents, teachers, health workers and voluntary organisations will reach about 50 lakh people in the first phase, according to the police.

Evoking social consciousness in cases of violence against children and ensuring the support of society in ensuring the stringent punishment for the culprits are the main aims of the campaign.