POCSO courts mooted in all districts

A proposal for setting up 13 exclusive courts for trying cases under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act is pending with the State government as the pendency of such cases is growing in the State.

The Kerala High Court had raised the demand in the first week of January this year for setting up such courts. The staff pattern for these courts and other relevant details were also communicated to the government, judicial sources said.

The demand for setting up exclusive POCSO courts and the speedy trial of such cases has gathered momentum in the wake of the acquittal of the accused in the Walayar case in which two minor girls, who were sisters, were sexually molested and found dead.

The acquittal had triggered widespread public outcry. After the issue rocking the Assembly and political parties and social organisations launching public agitations, the Chief Minister had on Tuesday announced on the floor of the Assembly that funds would be allotted for setting up POCSO courts.

Incidentally, the Kerala High Court had earlier recommended to the State government to establish 25 fast-track special courts including, 14 exclusive POCSO Act special courts and 11 other special courts at the level of Additional District and Sessions Courts to try cases relating to atrocities and sexual violence against women and children in the 11 districts of the State.

In Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode, the Additional District and Sessions Courts are handling the trial of cases relating to atrocities and sexual violence against women children. The courts, along with the First Additional District and Sessions Court in the other 11 districts, are also functioning as children’s court and trying POCSO cases along with their regular work.

There were 6,920 POCSO cases pending in the courts when the data was last compiled on September 30 this year.

No exclusive POCSO courts are at present functioning in the State. The only court that was sanctioned to Ernakulam district is yet to begin functioning.

Setting up of exclusive courts is one of the solutions for clearing the pendency of cases as the courts need to pay attention only to those cases. As the offences under POCSO Act have to be tried by district judges, the judicial officers for these courts could be appointed by promoting the judges from the subordinate courts, judicial sources said.

The setting up of the fast-track courts were recommended as part of the National Mission for Safety of Women. The mission programme was formulated for the expeditious trial and disposal of the rape and POCSO cases.