POCSO court sentences 55-year-old man to 20-year rigorous imprisonment

The Alappuzha Special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Court on Saturday sentenced a 55-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing a five-year-old girl in 2020.
The convict has been identified as Muralidharan of Muthukulam. Judge Ash K. Bal ordered the convict to pay a fine of ₹50,000. Of the amount, a sum of ₹40,000 will be given to the girl. The incident happened under Kanakakunnu police station limits.
Special Public Prosecutor S. Seema represented the prosecution side.
