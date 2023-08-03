POCSO court sentences 42-year-old man to 21 years of rigorous imprisonment

August 03, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Alappuzha Special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Court on Thursday sentenced a 42-year-old man to 21 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing a minor boy. The convict has been identified as Rajesh, alias Itty Rajesh, of Takazhi.

Judge Ash K. Bal ordered the convict to pay a fine of ₹75,000. Of the amount, ₹50,000 should be given to the boy. The court gave Rajesh a 15-year prison sentence under the POCSO Act, a five-year jail term for unnatural offences and one-year imprisonment for intimidation. The sentences will run concurrently.

The case registered in 2018 was investigated by the then Nedumudi Circle Inspector Viju V. Nair. Special Public Prosecutor S. Seema and Rohith Thankachan represented the prosecution side.

