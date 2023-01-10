POCSO cases against two teachers

January 10, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - KANNUR

The police have registered cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against two teachers in two different cases in Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

Mohammed of Koduvally, a madrasa teacher at Thalassery, was arrested on the charge of molesting an eight-year-old girl. He was taken into custody after the child’s relatives lodged a complaint.

In Kasaragod, the police registered a case against Yusuf, 40, a school teacher under the POCSO Act on the charge of sexually abusing a Standard 2 student.