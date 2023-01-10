HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

POCSO cases against two teachers

January 10, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The police have registered cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against two teachers in two different cases in Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

Mohammed of Koduvally, a madrasa teacher at Thalassery, was arrested on the charge of molesting an eight-year-old girl. He was taken into custody after the child’s relatives lodged a complaint.

In Kasaragod, the police registered a case against Yusuf, 40, a school teacher under the POCSO Act on the charge of sexually abusing a Standard 2 student.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.