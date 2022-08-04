POCSO case: teacher gets 79 years in prison

August 04, 2022 23:18 IST

The Taliparamba Fast Track Court sentenced a former school teacher to a 79 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing five students inside the classroom. He was also slapped with a fine of ₹2.75 lakh.

P.E. Govindan Namboothiri, 50, who resides within the Peringom police station limits, was charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act. The incident dates back to 2013.

Three others were also booked in the case as they did not inform the authorities despite their knowledge about the incident. However, the court acquitted them.

Govindan Namboothiri was arrested on February 23. Then Peringom Inspector Sushir and Sub Inspector P.B. Sajeev investigated the case and submitted the charge sheet. Advocate Sherimol Jose appeared for the prosecution.