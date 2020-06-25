POCSO case registered against activist

The Ernakulam Town South police have registered a case against an activist in connection with sharing what the police said was an obscene video on social media.

A case was registered against her by the Thiruvalla police recently after she shared on social media a video showing her children painting on her half-naked body.

The South police on Thursday raided an apartment at the BSNL quarters in Panampilly Nagar where the video was reportedly shot. She no longer lives in the quarters after she was terminated from service by the BSNL earlier this year. “We have seized a mobile phone, laptop, and painting equipment from the quarters,” said police sources.

The police have registered a case invoking the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology Act.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has asked the Kerala Police to conduct an inquiry into the case. “It is regrettable that a mother has involved her children in such an indecent act. Due to this and the legal proceedings, possibly children had suffered mental trauma. Counselling must be ensured.”