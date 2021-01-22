POCSO case: HC releases woman on bail

Kochi

22 January 2021 23:38 IST

A woman, accused of sexually harassing her minor son, was released on bail by the Kerala High Court.

Releasing her on bail, Justice V. Shircy directed the State Police Chief to constitute a special team headed by an IPS officer, preferably a woman, to look into the allegations raised in the case and proceed with the investigation.

The judge ordered a medical test to assess the emotional and intelligent quotient of the child. The victim could be removed from the custody of his father, the complainant, to a home under the child welfare committee for his safe accommodation, care, and protection till the investigation was over, if the investigating team found it necessary.

Advertising

Advertising

The court instructed the State Police Chief to give instructions to all station house officers to “conduct preliminary inquiry before embarking upon registration of a crime when such unusual, unbelievable, inhuman, and wild allegations are raised, that too against a mother”.

If the child involved in the case was brainwashed or tutored by anyone to make such wild allegations against his mother, they have to be booked and proceeded with in accordance with law, the order said.

Asking the police to probe discrepancies in the investigation, the judge noted that the court needed to look closely into the allegations in the case in the interest of justice.

Though it was not necessary to go deep into the details of the investigation and have a meticulous evaluation of the material collected by the investigating agency while considering the bail, the case appeared to be a quite strange, shocking and an unusual one where a mother was put in the dock with a very wild and ferocious allegation, the court noted.