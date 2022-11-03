POCSO case against man for allegedly abusing and impregnating daughter

The Hindu Bureau KANNUR
November 03, 2022 22:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have registered a case against a man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) for allegedly abusing and impregnating his own daughter.

Police sources said that the man, an expatriate, abused his minor daughter, who is a tenth class student in the Koothaparmba police limit.

The girl fell unwell and was taken by her relatives to a hospital. The doctor found out that she was three months pregnant, and informed the police, who reportedly recorded the girl’s statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app