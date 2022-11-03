Kerala

POCSO case against man for allegedly abusing and impregnating daughter

The police have registered a case against a man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) for allegedly abusing and impregnating his own daughter.

Police sources said that the man, an expatriate, abused his minor daughter, who is a tenth class student in the Koothaparmba police limit.

The girl fell unwell and was taken by her relatives to a hospital. The doctor found out that she was three months pregnant, and informed the police, who reportedly recorded the girl’s statement.


