POCSO case against former CPI(M) branch secretary in Kannur

August 11, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - KANNUR

The Pariyaram police in Kannur have registered a case under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against a former CPI(M) branch secretary. The case has been filed against Karayadam Madhu, a native of Cheruthazham. According to the complaint, he visited a girl’s house several times and harassed her. The girl complained of harassment against Madhu during a counselling session at her school. It is alleged that the police did not act against him as the accused is a CPI(M) leader.

