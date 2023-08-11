ADVERTISEMENT

POCSO case against former CPI(M) branch secretary in Kannur

August 11, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Pariyaram police in Kannur have registered a case under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against a former CPI(M) branch secretary. The case has been filed against Karayadam Madhu, a native of Cheruthazham. According to the complaint, he visited a girl’s house several times and harassed her. The girl complained of harassment against Madhu during a counselling session at her school. It is alleged that the police did not act against him as the accused is a CPI(M) leader.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US