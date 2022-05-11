POCSO case accused held for threatening victim

KANNUR

‘The police have arrested a man accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Abuse (POCSO) Act on the charge of threatening the victim on the social media.

The Payyannur police arrested Shibin Sabu, 26, a resident of Kandoth from Bengaluru on Wednesday. According to the police, the accused was earlier arrested for sexual abuse and for circulating pictures of the victim on the social media. But after coming out on bail, he allegedly contacted the victim in February through Instagram and pressured her to withdraw the case.

Sabu, who was absconding and living in Bengaluru, was found with the support of the cyber cell by the police team comprising assistant sub inspectors M.P. Nigesh, A.G. Abdul Rauf, and civil police officer Shaiju. Sabu was taken to the Payyannur station, where he was charged and arrested by the investigating officer.