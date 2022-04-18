POCSO case accused arrested
A 26-year-old man who had gone into hiding after being charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) for sexually assaulting a minor girl has been nabbed by the police.
The Pettah police identified the man as Sooraj of Anamugham, Kadakampally. He has been charged with assaulting the girl in a deserted area. After the incident, Sooraj had gone into hiding. He was arrested by a team led by D.K. Prithviraj, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Shangumughom. The accused was produced before the court and remanded.
