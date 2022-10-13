POCSO case accused arrested from Abu Dhabi

ADVERTISEMENT

A man accused of sexually abusing an eight-year-old girl four years ago has been arrested by the Thiruvananthapuram Rural police from Abu Dhabi with Interpol assistance.

The incident pertaining to the case took place in 2018. A case had been registered against the accused, identified as Febin, 26, of Navaikulam, in October 2019 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

But Febin had left the country by then, according to the police.

Attempts to bring him back had failed, after which the the Interpol issued a red corner notice.

After completing the procedures, a police team led by District Crime Records Bureau Deputy Superintendent of Police Viju Kumar and Pallikal Inspector Sreejesh took him into custody from Abu Dhabi on Monday.