POCSO case accused arrested after three years
Man, accused of sexually abusing his daughter, nabbed from his hideout in Bengaluru
The police arrested a man who had been absconding for three years after a case was registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the charge of sexually abusing his daughter.
The Chandera police arrested the accused, a resident of Trikaripur, from his hideout in Bengaluru. Earlier, the girl and her aunt had come out against the police for delaying the investigation and refusing to arrest the accused.
After the matter garnered much attention, the Commission for Protection of Child Rights ordered the police to arrest the accused and file a report within a week. Subsequently, the police intensified the investigation and arrested him from Bengaluru.
