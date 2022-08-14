Man held under POCSO for molesting minor girl

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mangalapuram police have arrested a youth on charge of sexually harassing a minor girl.

The police identified the accused as Manu Madhavan, 32, of Kadinamkulam. The accused allegedly sexually harassed the victim, who is his relative, on several instances. Her plight came to light when she was found missing by her family in her home a day ago. While she was subsequently located, the victim revealed that she had been exploited several times in the past. The accused has been booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.