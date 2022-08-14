Man held under POCSO for molesting minor girl

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
August 14, 2022 19:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mangalapuram police have arrested a youth on charge of sexually harassing a minor girl.

The police identified the accused as Manu Madhavan, 32, of Kadinamkulam. The accused allegedly sexually harassed the victim, who is his relative, on several instances. Her plight came to light when she was found missing by her family in her home a day ago. While she was subsequently located, the victim revealed that she had been exploited several times in the past. The accused has been booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app