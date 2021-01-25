POCSO accused woman claims innocence

‘False case of harassment registered for moving family court against husband’

The woman, accused of sexually harassing her minor son in Kadakkavoor, has claimed that she was a victim of a false case foisted against her by her estranged husband and his second wife.

The accused, who had been booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, was released from the Women Prison and Correctional Home in Attakulangara on Saturday after the Kerala High Court accepted her petition for bail.

Speaking to media persons on Sunday for the first time since her arrest on December 28, the 45-year old woman said that the case was intended to wreak vengeance against her for having moved a family court for divorce and to gain custody of their four children.

Levelling serious allegations against her husband, she accused him of having frequently assaulted her for dowry. The police had failed to adopt any action in a complaint she had submitted in 2019.

While their children also used to be manhandled, the husband allegedly issued threats to one of their four children who had chosen to stay with her.

Referring to the complaint submitted against her by her son, who is the victim in the particular case, she said her son could have been coerced into providing a false statement against her.

While the Kadakkavoor police had claimed to have seized medicines that she could have administered to her son, she maintained that her son suffered from an allergy and used to consume only a medicine that was prescribed for him.

She expressed confidence that she will receive justice and the truth will emerge after a senior woman police officer is entrusted with the investigation in the case.