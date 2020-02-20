POCSO-accused teacher commits suicide

A 51-year-old music teacher, who was arraigned as an accused in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case, allegedly committed suicide here on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Narendra Babu, a native of Vaikom. He was found hanging from the branch of a tree in a property near his house in the morning. Narendra Bau had been working with the Model Residential School in Ettumanoor and was booked under provisions of the POCSO Act based on complaints raised by 14 students. Following the case, he landed in police custody in November last and served a remand term of 45 days.

The case came to light when a few students in the school disclosed sexual harassment attempts by Narendra Babu to a students’ counsellor at the institution on October 16. Meanwhile, a suicide note recovered from the body stated that he had been wrongly arraigned in the case following a conspiracy hatched by three school employees.

Disha suicide prevention helpline numbers: 0471-2552056, 1056