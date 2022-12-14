PNB fund embezzlement: prime accused Rijil in custody

December 14, 2022 09:11 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Kozhikode

Two weeks after the embezzlement of the Kozhikode Corporation’s funds from Punjab National Bank (PNB) came to light, the prime suspect M.P. Rijil, who continued to evade arrest despite the police widening the dragnet and issuing a lookout notice, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (District Crime Branch) T.A. Antony said Rijil, senior manager at the PNB’s Eranhipalam branch, who is under suspension, was nabbed from a hideout at Erimala in Chathamangalam panchayat, 27 km from Kozhikode city. He had been on the run since the district sessions court rejected his anticipatory bail plea and gave the go-ahead for his arrest.

The case pertained to the swinding of crores of rupees from various accounts, including ₹12.69 crore of the Kozhikode Corporation funds, at the Link Road branch of the bank over a period of nine months.

The Town police charged Rejil under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant or banker) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code. Rejil would be produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court (I) on Thursday, Mr. Antony said.

Meanwhile, the PNB paid back the missing funds to the Corporation’s accounts following a decision taken by the bank’s Director Board meeting in Delhi on Wednesday. “The bank has returned the remaining ₹10.07 crore with interest. Earlier, it had returned ₹2.53 crore to the civic body,” Mayor Beena Philip told The Hindu.

Ms. Philip said the Corporation had no plans to initiate legal action against the PNB as it had promptly dealt with the issue. “The Corporation will not withdraw its accounts from the PNB. However, we will demand a reconciliation statement from the bank on a monthly basis, “ the Mayor said.

In a related development, the Kozhikode sessions court on Wednesday granted bail to United Democratic Front councillors booked for barging into the Mayor’s residence and obstructing the Corporation secretary from performing her duty. The protest was part of a protest questioning the Corporation’s delay in noticing the fund embezzlement.