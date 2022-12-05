PNB fraud: order on suspect’s anticipatory bail application to be issued on Thursday

December 05, 2022 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Kozhikode

Suspected role of bank higher ups, corporation authorities cannot be ruled out, says defence counsel

The Hindu Bureau

The judgement on M.P. Rijil’s anticipatory bail petition will be pronounced by the District Court on Thursday. The defence counsel has argued that there is a larger conspiracy behind the case and the suspected role of bank higher ups and the corporation authorities in the incident cannot be ruled out.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lawyer who appeared for Rijil also argued that such a multi-crore fraud could not be operated by a single person. He also claimed that the illegal withdrawal of money took place bypassing a three-tier security check when Rijil was transferred from the branch.

Rijil has been absconding for over five days. Though the police carried out searches in suspected locations, he was found missing. It was on December 1 that he moved the district court for securing an anticipatory bail.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US