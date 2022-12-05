  1. EPaper
PNB fraud: order on suspect’s anticipatory bail application to be issued on Thursday

Suspected role of bank higher ups, corporation authorities cannot be ruled out, says defence counsel

December 05, 2022 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The judgement on M.P. Rijil’s anticipatory bail petition will be pronounced by the District Court on Thursday. The defence counsel has argued that there is a larger conspiracy behind the case and the suspected role of bank higher ups and the corporation authorities in the incident cannot be ruled out.

The lawyer who appeared for Rijil also argued that such a multi-crore fraud could not be operated by a single person. He also claimed that the illegal withdrawal of money took place bypassing a three-tier security check when Rijil was transferred from the branch.

Rijil has been absconding for over five days. Though the police carried out searches in suspected locations, he was found missing. It was on December 1 that he moved the district court for securing an anticipatory bail.

