PNB fraud: no clarity yet on total amount swindled

December 04, 2022 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - Kozhikode

Even as three cases have been registered as part of the continuing probe into the multi-crore fraud at the Punjab National Bank (PNB) here, the district Crime Branch squad entrusted with the investigation is yet to be clear about the actual amount lost in the embezzlement.

The city corporation’s claims about the lost fund are reportedly not matching with the preliminary findings of the bank’s internal auditing team.

According to corporation authorities, the total amount lost from their seven accounts with PNB is ₹15.24 crore. Meanwhile, the bank authorities found that the total funds lost was ₹12 crore. They have also returned a portion of the already lost money as part of initiating the grievance redressal procedures.

Other than the corporation’s complaints, inspection is currently under way into suspected withdrawal of money from other individual bank accounts. There are now 10 such suspected private accounts. Though loss of about ₹18 lakh has already been confirmed, there is no clue yet about the operator behind the fraud. Only the suspected role of M.P. Rijil, who was recently suspended from the position of PNB bank manager, has come to light.

The district Crime Branch sources said they were awaiting a report from senior authorities of PNB with accurate facts and statements about the lost amount. It is likely to be released from Chennai on completion of the auditing process, they added.

According to the police, financial fraud above ₹3 crore will have to be referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation as per the national banking rules and regulations. The bank too will be responsible for submitting the supportive documents for the same. The case is likely to be taken up by the Central investigation agency after getting clarity on the total amount lost, they pointed out.

Protests

Meanwhile, the delaying arrest of the prime accused who went into hiding has triggered protests backed by United Democratic Front (UDF) workers. The UDF leaders claimed that the police are allegedly waiting for the accused to secure bail and scuttle the probe. It is almost a week after the embezzlement came to light but no one has been even questioned, they alleged.

Left Democratic Front (LDF) workers have also made it clear that they will launch a protest in front of PNB branches in the city if the bank authorities are delaying re-crediting of the lost money into the corporation’s account. The functioning of all branches will be stalled on Tuesday if authorities are not meeting the already fixed deadline, they warned.

