PNB awaiting decision of director board to return embezzled funds of Kozhikode Corporation

December 13, 2022 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode zonal office of the Punjab National Bank (PNB) is awaiting a decision from its director board to return the funds embezzled from the Kozhikode city Corporation’s accounts in the bank’s Link Road Branch.

It is learnt that the director board meeting scheduled on Monday in Delhi has been postponed to Wednesday. The return of ₹10.7 crore to the Corporation solely depends on the decision at the meeting. The bank had earlier informed the Corporation that the funds would be returned latest by Friday.

Corporation seeks interest

The Corporation has demanded the bank to return the money with interest. The civic body had lost ₹12.68 crore from 17 accounts through various transactions starting from March 2022. Of this, ₹2.3 crore has already been returned by the bank. The civic body has complained to the Reserve Bank of India and on the Prime Minister’s Portal demanding action in the case.

Accused absconding

M.P. Rijil, the former manager of PNB Eranhipalam branch, who is the prime accused in the case, is still absconding. His anticipatory bail application has been denied by the Session’s Court. He has approached the Kerala High Court for anticipatory bail.

The District Crime Branch which is on Rijil’s trail has issued a lookout circular to ensure that he does not leave the country. The police found that Rijil had moved all the money into his accounts and had withdrawn ₹5 lakh just before his accounts were frozen.

Bail plea of UDF councillors

Meanwhile, the Kozhikode district court on Tuesday adjourned its order on the bail plea of United Democratic Front (UDF) councillors in connection with a case registered against them for trespassing into the Mayor’s residence to Wednesday. In a case registered by the Vellayil police, seven UDF councillors have been accused of obstructing the duty of the Corporation Secretary, besides trespassing. The hearing was held on Monday.