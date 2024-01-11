P.N. Gopikrishnan wins Odakkuzhal Award

January 11, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - KOCHI

Poet P.N. Gopikrishnan’s anthology Kavitha Mamsabhojiyanu (Poetry is carnivorous) has won the Odakkuzhal Award for the year 2023.

The award, instituted by the Guruvayoorappan Trust in memory of poet G. Sankarakurup, carries a sculpture, citation and a cash component of ₹30,000. The award will be presented by critic M. Leelavathy on the death anniversary of G. Sankarakurup in Ernakulam on February 2. E.V. Ramakrishnan, literary critic, will deliver the keynote address at the event.

The award committee said Gopikrishnan’s poetry breached the bounds of the language to give a magical expression to the intense experience of the land inhabited by him. His poems are neither word play, nor insignificant portrayals. They offer a deep reflection of the social realities and philosophies that seek to peel off the masks that shroud the essence of the times we live in, the committee noted.