GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

P.N. Gopikrishnan wins Odakkuzhal Award

January 11, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
P.N. Gopikrishnan

P.N. Gopikrishnan

Poet P.N. Gopikrishnan’s anthology Kavitha Mamsabhojiyanu (Poetry is carnivorous) has won the Odakkuzhal Award for the year 2023.

The award, instituted by the Guruvayoorappan Trust in memory of poet G. Sankarakurup, carries a sculpture, citation and a cash component of ₹30,000. The award will be presented by critic M. Leelavathy on the death anniversary of G. Sankarakurup in Ernakulam on February 2. E.V. Ramakrishnan, literary critic, will deliver the keynote address at the event.

The award committee said Gopikrishnan’s poetry breached the bounds of the language to give a magical expression to the intense experience of the land inhabited by him. His poems are neither word play, nor insignificant portrayals. They offer a deep reflection of the social realities and philosophies that seek to peel off the masks that shroud the essence of the times we live in, the committee noted.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.