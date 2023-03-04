ADVERTISEMENT

PMSSY building block at Kozhikode medical college an example of cooperative federalism, says CM

March 04, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

Pinarayi calls for better focus on infectious and lifestyle diseases and more financial allocation from the Centre for the health sector  

The Hindu Bureau

The surgical super-specialty building block constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, is an example of the practice of cooperative federalism by the Union and State governments, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking after opening the building block on the medical college campus on Saturday. The Chief Minister said that while the Centre had spent ₹120 crore on the facility, the State allocated ₹76 crore. Kerala was a model for ensuring health services to all, Mr. Vijayan said.

The Kozhikode medical college is among the most important such institutions in the country. It is the first government medical college in the country where courses in family medicine and emergency medicine were launched. The Chief Minister also called for better focus on infectious and lifestyle diseases and more financial allocation from the Centre for the health sector.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources, the new building block has sections for accident and trauma care and surgical super-specialty treatment, 500 beds, including 190 with intensive care unit (ICU) support, 19 operation theatres, and 10 ICUs.

Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, who presided over the event online, said Kerala had an important role to play in sectors such as education, tourism and health. Health Minister Veena George said liver transplant surgeries would now be possible at the medical college hospital. An advanced bio-safety level-3 lab is being set up at the hospital. Once it becomes functional, diagnostic tests for infectious diseases such as Nipah can be done at the facility, she added.

Ministers P.A. Mohamed Riyas and Ahammed Devarkovil, M.K. Raghavan, MP, and MLAs from the district were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US