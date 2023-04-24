HamberMenu
PM’s visit: Traffic regulations from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Separate parking spaces arranged for those attending PM’s programmes at Central Stadium and at Thampanoor railway station. Parking not to be permitted on main roads or the side roads

April 24, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The spruced-up Central Railway Station in Thiruvananthapuram where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Vande Bharath Express on Tuesday.

The spruced-up Central Railway Station in Thiruvananthapuram where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Vande Bharath Express on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Traffic regulations will be in place in Thiruvananthapuram city on Tuesday in connection with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the police said.

Traffic will be regulated from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the road leading from Shangumughom-All Saints College stretch to Chakka, Pettah, Pattoor, Asan Square, Panchapura Junction, RBI, Bakery Junction, Panavila, Model School Junction, Aristo Junction, and Thampanoor.

Traffic movement will also be regulated on the road leading from Bakery Junction, Vanross Junction, Jacob’s Junction, and Central Stadium.

Parking of vehicles

People attending the Prime Minister’s programme at the Thampanoor railway station can park their vehicles at any of the following locations: Manjalikulam ground; Swati Thirunal Music College premises; Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School, Chalai; and Government High School, Chalai.

People attending the programme at the Central Stadium should park their vehicles at any of the following locations: Sanskrit College, University College, Kerala University campus, LMS Compound at Palayam, and Salvation Army Ground.

Parking would not be permitted on main roads or the side roads, the police said.

