ADVERTISEMENT

PMA holds session on business potentials in healthcare

Published - September 21, 2024 06:48 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Medical Association State president Joseph Benaven addressing a session on global business potentials of the healthcare sector in industrial smart city held in Palakkad recently.

The Palakkad Management Association (PMA) held a session on ‘Industrial smart city: unlocking global business potential in the healthcare sector’ here recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Medical Association (IMA) State president Joseph Benaven, who was the chief guest, spoke on the evolving opportunities in the healthcare sector. He said the demand for innovative healthcare solutions was on the rise in the light of the rapid expansion of the industry, technological advancements and changing market dynamics.

Timo Calonius, Finnish representative of the Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade (BWA Germany), spoke on global business expansion in the healthcare domain. He shared strategies for unlocking new markets and establishing a global presence, stressing the importance of adaptability and collaboration in today’s interconnected world.

Aysha Ruby, chief executive officer of Ruby Vesture Exports, moderated the session. P. Sivadasan, PMA president, welcomed the gathering. Mohammed Asif, PMA secretary, proposed a vote of thanks.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The event not only featured prominent industry leaders and experts, but also provided them a platform to explore global opportunities and growth,” said Ms. Ruby, explaining the programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US