PMA holds session on business potentials in healthcare

The Palakkad Management Association (PMA) held a session on ‘Industrial smart city: unlocking global business potential in the healthcare sector’ here recently.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) State president Joseph Benaven, who was the chief guest, spoke on the evolving opportunities in the healthcare sector. He said the demand for innovative healthcare solutions was on the rise in the light of the rapid expansion of the industry, technological advancements and changing market dynamics.

Timo Calonius, Finnish representative of the Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade (BWA Germany), spoke on global business expansion in the healthcare domain. He shared strategies for unlocking new markets and establishing a global presence, stressing the importance of adaptability and collaboration in today’s interconnected world.

Aysha Ruby, chief executive officer of Ruby Vesture Exports, moderated the session. P. Sivadasan, PMA president, welcomed the gathering. Mohammed Asif, PMA secretary, proposed a vote of thanks.

“The event not only featured prominent industry leaders and experts, but also provided them a platform to explore global opportunities and growth,” said Ms. Ruby, explaining the programme.