PM2 elephant should be released back into forests, says panel constituted by Kerala High Court

January 08, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - KOCHI

An expert committee constituted by the Kerala High Court to study PM-2 (Pandalur Makhna 2), a tuskless elephant which had wandered into and created panic in Sultan Bathery town and was later captured by the Forest department, has suggested releasing the elephant back into its forest habitat.

In a report filed before the High Court, the committee said that while releasing the elephant, the selection of sites should be based on ecologically viable forest habitats as well as human dimensions in terms of distance from habitations, settlements, and other human structures. The release site should have plenty of food and water throughout the year, particularly during the dry season. Ideally, natural forest areas that contained wild elephants but deeper locations away from any human habitations would be preferable. The sites should be identified before the release of the animal. It should be released into moist to dry deciduous forests as the animal was captured from similar habitat.

The elephant was captured when it was in the company of a tusker and a herd nearby. It had been calm and feeding and did not show any aggressiveness till it was disturbed. Tamil Nadu Forest department, even after damage to property leading to the loss of a human life, did not think of keeping the animal in captivity. They radio-collared and released the animal back into the wild. The Tamil Nadu authorities had deployed their staff to monitor and prevent any untoward incident. Such an action would have been followed by the Wayanad authorities. The officials were in a hurry to capture the animal and keep it in captivity as evidenced by the removal of the radio collar soon after the capture, the report added.