PM visit: traffic regulations in Thiruvananthapuram city on Tuesday and Wednesday

February 25, 2024 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic regulations will be imposed in the capital city from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday in connection with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the city police said.

From 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, traffic will be restricted on the route from the domestic airport, Shanghumughom, All Saints, Kochuveli, Madhavapuram, South Thumba, Pattoor, Asan Square, Palayam Martyrs’ Corner, Spencer Junction at Statue to Pulimoodu. The restrictions will also be applicable to the road surrounding the Secretariat and Central Stadium. No parking is allowed on these roads.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, traffic regulations will be in place on the following route: Domestic airport and passing through Shanghumughom, All Saints, Chakka and Eenchakkal. No parking is allowed on this route.

Airline passengers heading to the Thiruvananthapuram airport should take into account the traffic regulations and plan accordingly, the police said. Passengers heading to the domestic airport should go via Venpalavattam, Chakka fly-over, Eenchakkal, Kallumoodu, Ponnara bridge, and Valiyathura. Passengers heading to the international terminal should take the Venpalavattam, Chakka fly-over, and the Ananthapuri Hospital service road at Eenchakkal.

In the above mentioned places, the use of drones are banned from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, the police said.

For more details regarding the traffic regulations, call 9497930055, 9497987001, 9497987002.

