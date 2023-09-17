PM Vishwakarma to support and protect traditional artisans, says Jaishankar

September 17, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The PM Vishwa Karma Project, a scheme that envisages enhancing the accessibility and quality of products and services offered by traditional artisans and craftsmen in the country, will play an important role in providing support to people engaged in traditional crafts, says External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Speaking after participating as chief guest at the ‘PM Vishwakarma’ event in Thiruvananthapuram, he said the Vishwakarmas had left a clear mark on preserving the culture and traditions of the country through their crafts.

The Vishwakarma scheme would enable traditional artisans to go to the market and spread their goods. While praising the hard work, dedication, and ability of traditional artisans to understand the minds of the people and produce handicraft products, he said that the scheme would not only provide financial assistance to Vishwakarmas but would also provide training and market opportunities.

The scheme would also be a key component of other initiatives such as ‘Vocal for Local’, One District One Product’, and ‘Make in India’. Mr. Jaishankar also said that the crafts exhibition, held as part of the G20, showcased India’s age-old culture to world leaders. This would benefit the tourism sector of the country, he said.

“Skills and craftsmanship acquired by the artisans over thousands of years have vanished due to the effect of globalisation and industrialisation. This is what we have seen in many countries and it should not happen here,” said Mr. Jaishankar.

The Union Minister also reached out to the traditional artisans during the function by interacting with them. The inauguration of the project at Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, New Delhi, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was broadcast live at the event. Southern Railway Divisional Manager S.M. Sharma and Thiruvananthapuram District Collector Geromic George, among others, were present. The event was organised by the Ministry of Railways and the Union Ministry of MSME. In the events at Lakshadweep and Kochi, Union Minister of State Darshana Jardosh and Coir Board chairman D. Kuppuramu were the chief guests.

