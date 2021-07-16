P.M. Varier takes charge as chief of Arya Vaidya Sala

P.M. Varier

MALAPPURAM

16 July 2021 00:39 IST

P. Madhavankutty Varier (P.M. Varier) assumed office of the managing trustee of the Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala on Thursday.

He succeeds Aryavaidyan P.K. Warrier, who died last Saturday.

Trustees P. Raghava Varier, K. Muraleedharan, and K.R. Ajay; chief executive officer G.C. Gopala Pillai; joint general manager P. Rajendran; and

charitable hospital medical advisor P. Balachandran, were among those who greeted Dr. Varier, who is also the chief physician of Arya Vaidya Sala.