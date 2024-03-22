PM using ED to silence opponents, says Binoy Viswam 

March 22, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is using the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) as a political tool to terrorise and silence his opponents, Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary Binoy Viswam, MP, has said.

He was speaking at Janasamaksham 2024, a meet-the-press programme organised by the Alappuzha press club, here on Friday.

“Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested during the night. If corruption is the issue, the first one to go behind bars is none other than Mr. Modi. Electoral bonds revealed that Mr. Modi and the Union government have indulged in organised corruption,” Mr. Viswam said.

The CPI leader said the Prime Minister was scared of losing the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “There have been strong sentiments against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government. The party leadership knows it well,” he said.

“The BJP came to power with the promise of providing two crore jobs and ₹15 lakh in individual bank accounts, but it turned out to be hollow. Mr. Modi has not visited the strife-torn Manipur. There is strong anti-incumbency against the Centre,” he added.

Terming BJP the left front’s biggest rival, the CPI leader said that it would strongly oppose the saffron party’s attempts to divide the society on religious lines.

Mr. Viswam said the Congress in Kerala had deviated from the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru and was blindly opposing the Left Democratic Front (LDF). The LDF would register a thumping victory in the Lok Sabha polls in the State, he said.

Decrying Kalamandalam Sathyabhama’s ‘casteist’ remarks on classical dance artistes, he said that the ideology of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh had influenced people like her.

Alappuzha press club president S. Sajith presided. Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, CPI district secretary T.J. Anjelose, and others attended the programme.