PM to visit Guruvayur, Thriprayar temples today 

January 16, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Thrissur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will attend the wedding ceremony of Bharatiya Janata Party leader and actor Suresh Gopi’s daughter, will visit Sreekrishna Temple, Guruvayur, and Sreeramaswami Temple, Thriprayar on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister will reach the Sreekrishna College ground, Guruvayur, from Kochi by 7 a.m. The district administration and the BJP leadership will receive him.

He will proceed to the Sree Valsam guest house for taking rest. He will reach the Sreekrishna temple by 7.40 a.m. for darshan. Guruvayur Devaswom Chairman and Management Committee will receive him at the temple.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is expected that the Prime Minister will spend around 20 minutes at the temple. It is also reported that Mr. Modi will offer a Thulabharam at the temple with lotus flowers. Only 15 people, including his security officers, will be allowed in the temple during his visit. The Prime Minister had visited Sreekrishna Temple, Guruvayur, in 2019 too.

He will attend the wedding ceremony of Suresh Gopi’s daughter at 8.45 a.m.

Mr. Modi, who will spend around two-and-a-half hours in Guruvayur, will leave the temple by 9.30 a.m. He will go to Thriprayar in a helicopter and is expected to have darshan at Sreeramaswami temple at 10.30 a.m.

Tight security has been arranged in and around Guruvayur for the Prime Minister’s visit. Around 3,000-strong security force has been deployed in connection with his visit to the district.

The Guruvayur Devaswom will present a wooden sculpture of Guruvayurappan and a mural painting of Radha-Krishna to the Prime Minister.

The sculpture in teak, which is 19-inch high, is prepared by artist Elavally Nandan. He had prepared sculptures for former Prime Ministers Rajiv Gandhi and Narasimha Rao too. The Mural training centre of the Guruvayur Devaswom has prepared the mural painting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.