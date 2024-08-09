PM to unveil new crop varieties developed by ICAR-CPCRI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to release two new coconut and two cocoa varieties developed by the ICAR-Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI), Kasaragod, on Sunday (August 11, 2024). The unveiling will take place at the Bharat Ratna C. Subramaniam Auditorium, NASC Complex.

Among the 109 crop varieties being unveiled, the Prime Minister will introduce two coconut varieties — Kalpa Suvarna and Kalpa Shatabdi — and two cocoa varieties — VTL CH1 and VTL CH2.

According to Shyama Prasad, public relations officer, ICAR-CPCRI, Kalpa Suvarna is a dwarf, high-yielding coconut variety characterised by its green, oblong fruits with sweet tender coconut water and high-quality copra. It flowers early, within 30 to 36 months after planting and yields 108 to 130 nuts per palm annually. It is suited for tender coconut water and copra production and is recommended for cultivation in Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

Kalpa Shatabdi, a tall coconut variety, produces large fruits. It features greenish yellow fruits with a substantial volume of tender nut water (612 mL) and high copra content (273 g). The variety yields 105 to 148 nuts per palm per year and is suitable for the same regions as Kalpa Suvarna.

In the cocoa category, the VTLCH-1 hybrid is an early-bearing, stable variety with medium canopy, ideal for high-density planting under arecanut and coconut shades. It offers a dry bean yield of 1.5 to 2.5 kg per tree annually with international-standard beans. The variety is resistant to black pod rot and tea mosquito bug and is tolerant of low moisture stress. It is recommended for Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

The VTLCH-2 hybrid, also an early-bearing, high-yielding variety, features resistance to black pod rot disease and is suitable for planting under arecanut and coconut gardens. It has similar dry bean yields and processing values as VTLCH-1 but can also be cultivated in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat in addition to Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.