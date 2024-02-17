PM to open CUK’s administrative block named after Ambedkar

February 17, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Kasaragod

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate and dedicate the new administrative block of the Central University of Kerala (CUK), named in honour of Constitution architect Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, to the nation on February 20.

Mr. Modi will lay the foundation stones for 37 higher education institutions across 22 States, collectively valued at ₹12,744 crore, on the occasion. Vice-Chancellor in charge K.C. Baiju confirmed that the CUK project was the sole representation from Kerala.

Rajmohan Unnithan, MP, C.H. Kunhambu, MLA, along with members of the university court and executive council will be present on the occasion. The ceremony expects to draw over a thousand attendees, including political, social, and cultural luminaries, as well as academicians, teachers, employees, and students.

The three-storey building, named Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan, was constructed at a cost of ₹38.16 crore.

The entire administrative department of the varsity will operate from the new building. The first floor houses the Vice-Chancellor’s Secretariat and a conference hall. Besides, the offices of statutory officers including the Registrar, Controller of Examinations, and Finance Officer will function from the new facility.