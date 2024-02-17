GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM to open CUK’s administrative block named after Ambedkar

February 17, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Kasaragod

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate and dedicate the new administrative block of the Central University of Kerala (CUK), named in honour of Constitution architect Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, to the nation on February 20.

Mr. Modi will lay the foundation stones for 37 higher education institutions across 22 States, collectively valued at ₹12,744 crore, on the occasion. Vice-Chancellor in charge K.C. Baiju confirmed that the CUK project was the sole representation from Kerala.

Rajmohan Unnithan, MP, C.H. Kunhambu, MLA, along with members of the university court and executive council will be present on the occasion. The ceremony expects to draw over a thousand attendees, including political, social, and cultural luminaries, as well as academicians, teachers, employees, and students.

The three-storey building, named Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan, was constructed at a cost of ₹38.16 crore.

The entire administrative department of the varsity will operate from the new building. The first floor houses the Vice-Chancellor’s Secretariat and a conference hall. Besides, the offices of statutory officers including the Registrar, Controller of Examinations, and Finance Officer will function from the new facility.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.