PM to hold talks with warring Church factions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold talks with the Jacobite and Orthodox factions of the Malankara Syrian Church separately in New Delhi on December 28 and 29 in bid to end their long-standing dispute.
Mr. Modi is intervening in the issue after the two factions approached Mizoram Governor and former BJP State president S. Sreedharan Pillai, seeking a solution from the Prime Minister. If the separate talks yield positive results, the Prime Minister will decide on a joint meeting with the leaders, it is learnt.
Last week Mr. Pillai met the Prime Minister and requested him to intervene to settle the fight between Malankara Orthodox Church and Jacobite Syrian Christian Church, despite the dispute reaching the Supreme Court and the apex court giving a verdict in favour of the Orthodox Church. Mr. Modi had told him that he would intervene in the matter after Christmas.
According to a source, Cardinal George Alencherry, head of the Syro-Malabar Church, had also approached the Mizoram Governor for a solution to end the stand-off between the two Churches.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath