PM to flag-off Vande Bharat Express on April 25

April 22, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the inaugural service of Vande Bharat Express between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Kasaragod on April 25.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw will also attend the flag-off ceremony being organised at the Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station at 10.30 a.m.

The inaugural service will have stoppages at 14 railway stations and souvenir passes for travel have been issued for various sections including rail enthusiasts and school students. The train will stop at Kollam, Kayamkulam, Chengannur, Thiruvalla, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Chalakudy, Thrissur, Shoranur, Tirur, Kozhikode, Thalassery, Kannur and Payyanur before concluding the journey at Kasaragod at 9.15 p.m.

The regular services of Vande Bharat Express will be introduced as Train No. 20633/20634 Kasaragod – Thiruvananthapuram Central – Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express commencing April 26. A rake comprising 16 coaches will be utilised for the service. It will run on all days except Thursday.

Train No. 20633 will leave Kasaragod at 2.30 p.m. on and from April 26 and reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 10.35 p.m. the same day. In the return direction, Train No. 20634 will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 5.20 a.m. on and from April 28 and reach Kasaragod at 1.25 p.m. the same day.

Advance reservation for the Vande Bharat Express service will be notified later, according to a press release.