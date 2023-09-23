PM to flag off second Vande Bharat on September 24

September 23, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the inaugural service of the Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express via Alappuzha, the second Vande Bharat Express allotted to the State, on Sunday through video conferencing, along with eight others allotted to various rail divisions across the country.

Of the nine total Vande Bharat services to be inaugurated on Sunday, three Vande Bharat services will run under the Southern Railway including Tirunelveli – Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Express and Vijayawada - Dr. MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express.

Ceremonial functions will be held at enroute railway stations as well as at the destination stations, where a warm reception will be accorded to the inaugural service by elected representatives, rail passengers, railway officials, students, and the general public, said Railways here on Saturday.

The inaugural special, leaving Kasaragod at 12.30 p.m., will have stoppages at Kasaragod, Payyannur, Kannur, Thalassery, Kozhikode, Tirur, Shoranur Junction, Thrissur, Ernakulam Junction, Alappuzha, Kayamkulam Junction, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram Central.

As notified by Railway Board, Train No. 20632 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express (except Mondays) will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 4.05 p.m. from 26th September and reach Kasaragod at 11.58 p.m. On the return trip, the train (No. 20631) will leave Kasaragod at 7 a.m. from 27th September (except Tuesdays) and reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 3.05 p.m.

The fare for the AC chair car from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram Central is ₹1,555 and for the executive chair car is ₹2,835.

